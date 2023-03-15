On Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the preschool students at the First Church of Christ.

The preschool students learned about the water cycle through experiments and reading a book. We then made cloud friends that explained different types of precipitation and the different seasons. Each student even got to make a tornado in a tube!

The kids were so sweet and were fantastic listeners! Thanks for having us visit! See you again this fall!

If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com