Meteorologist Christy Shields went to Foot of Ten Elementary School to talk to the 4th grade students about the weather on Wednesday afternoon.

During the visit, we talked about how a forecast is made. We also discussed how tornadoes and hurricanes work. Each student got to try out making a tornado in a Tornado Tube! The students also asked a lot of great questions about forecasting the weather and what it is like working as a broadcast meteorologist on TV.

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com