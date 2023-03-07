Last Friday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the 1st grade students at Frankstown Elementary School.

The 1st grade students were shown experiments on how our atmosphere works. They also learned about how a forecast is put together. The 1st grade students asked a lot of great questions about tornadoes and hurricanes!

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com