Monday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields visited with the kindergarten classes at Tyrone Elementary School.

We did experiments showing how the water cycle works, how air takes up space, and a few that explained lightning and tornadoes! With the lightning energy stick, we broke the record with over 100 students!!! Congrats!

We also read a few books about weather too. Thank you all for asking so many wonderful weather questions, like how clouds form and why does rain fall. You were all fantastic!

We also got to surprise Gavin at Tyrone Elementary School who is a big fan of WTAJ News this afternoon! It was nice to meet you Gavin!

Thanks for having us visit! If you would like to have us visit with your classroom, email cshields@wtajtv.com

