TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone-based website design company announced they are relaunching.

Ingenuity Media relaunched on June 1 after they were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Snyder, the company’s owner, said he wants to help small businesses compete with large corporations. The company’s goal is to help other small business to save money and build a platform for others to reply on.

“It’s very rare we have found people who are grinding it out everyday are getting there do exposure not because of issues with anybody but there is so much going on its hard to get noticed,” Snyder said.

Their new location will open in November, but they are currently taking clients.