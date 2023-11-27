CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Clearfield are invited to some weekend Christmas caroling to help bring in the Christmas season.

Clearfield Mayor Mason Strouse welcomes everyone to join him and others on Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 for two community events.

On Dec. 1, residents can join Strouse in the lobby of the Dimeling Hotel downtown where he’ll be playing the piano and residents can sing along. This will happen at the same time as the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. Taste of the Town Spirit Tour on Friday evening.

On Dec. 2, everyone is invited to gather at the Christmas tree in Clearfield`s Lower Witmer Park to sing carols. The tree will be lit at 5:45 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome to attend and Strouse will give songbooks to those who want to sing.