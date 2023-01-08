ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey Team held a tournament over the weekend at Galactic Ice in Altoona.

From Saturday, Jan. 7 to Sunday, Jan. 8, the sled hockey team, based out of Altoona and Johnstown, hosted five other teams from as far away as Florida as part of the North East Sled Hockey League season.

“Our son has Spina Bifida. He’s 22 years old right now, and he’s been playing since he was eight,” Organizer for the Sitting Bulls Jennifer Buchkovich said, whose husband coaches the team. “So we found out about it through the Cambria County Student Hockey League and helped bring that to Johnstown that we watched. The bulls have been around since 2008.”

Buchkovich said sled hockey is special because it allows everyone to compete in a fast-paced, physical and competitive game. She said everyone they’ve met in the community does a great job of promoting and sharing the game they love.

“The community is probably my favorite part,” Buchkovich said. “The community for the players, they get to play against people who have a drive for competition just like they do. It’s on an even playing field, when you put everybody in a sled, everybody is the same.”

Players travel all over the country for tournaments and even to Canada, like Phoenix Fleming, who plays for the Pittsburgh Mighty Penguins.

“I like that this is a disabled sport that gets physical and that for me is what brought me here,” Fleming said. “Cause I tried playing baseball and stuff but for all of the other disabled sports I feel like we are very limited contact-wise. But this is the first one really to open up for contact.”

Buchkovich said almost all of their games are co-ed and include players from all different age ranges. Anyone looking to get involved is encouraged to check out the Sitting Bulls Facebook page.