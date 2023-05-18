ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in Altoona are being alerted of a lane closure that is expected to cause some traffic congestion and travel delays.

According to city leaders, 12th Avenue will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, May 18 as the left lane will be closed to traffic at 17th Street. Rose Alley will also be completely closed at the 17th Street Intersection.

This is due to the City of Altoona’s ADA Accessible Ramps project for 2023. M&B Construction was contracted to construct two new ramps at 12th Avenue and Rose Alley by the intersection with 17th Street.

The closures are expected to last through Friday, May 26th.