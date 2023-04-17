CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers on I-99 are asked to be on the lookout this week as crews will be picking up litter along the highway in Centre County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said crews from the Correctional Work Program at SCI Rockview will be clearing litter along I-99 in the county. The pickup is scheduled during daylight hours from Monday, April 17 and Friday, April 21.

Litter clearing may also occur on sections of Route 322 as a continuation of work that began in late March.

Drivers are asked to slow down if they approach and pass a litter crew. PennDOT Centre County Maintenance will provide traffic safety measures and state police will also have an increased presence.

More information about litter pickup on I-99 can be found on PennDOT’s website.