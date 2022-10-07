ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–This weekend, dozens of weightlifters will be in Altoona to compete in the USA Weightlifting State Championships.

The competition will be held at Dorman’s Sports Performance on Beale Ave. It is the first time that this state-level championship will be held in Central PA.

The competition begins at 9 a.m.; on both days and goes until 5 p.m.

Gym Owner, Fred Dorman, said this is an excellent opportunity for the gym and the city. There will be 20 local athletes competing along with international and national level athletes.

Folks can watch the championships for free at the gym. Dorman said there would also be food tents for both days, including Tropical Ice, Juicy Butts Barbeque, and Soda Shacks.

The competition will feature all levels and both genders. Dorman said folks should come to support the athletes and cheer on their hard work from the past year.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I think it’ll be great to support the athletes and all the hard work they put in over the last year,” Dorman said. “We have some athletes gearing up for bigger meets, like nationals in Colorado, next year. It is a great way to learn about the sport and help support all those athletes, especially younger athletes, that are taking to it.”