PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Weis Market is marking the celebration of Earth Day with a donation to protect Central Pa’s resources.

The market presented a $1,500 check to ClearWater Conservancy on Friday, April 21. ClearWater Conservancy is a non-profit organization that strives to protect natural resources through stream restoration and land conservation.

Andrea Murrell, the Communications Coordinator at ClearWater Conservancy, said that she appreciates the kind donation from Weis to help in the efforts.

“It is really helpful for one of our events, specifically our watershed clean up day which is happening tomorrow on Earth Day, around 500 volunteers will be in a local area, in open spaces cleaning up trash and litter and debris and cleaning up this beautiful place that we call home,” Murrell said.

The ClearWater Conservancy is one of several beneficiaries of Weis Market’s annual Earth Day donations throughout the company’s seven-state market area.