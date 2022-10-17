JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A health fair will be coming to Johnstown this weekend to help raise awareness about services that are available in the area.

The Cambria County Health & Welfare Council and Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force will be holding the “Wellness Isn’t Scary” Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Greater Johnstown High School. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The family-friendly fair will help attendees learn how to take care of their physical and mental health. Parents are encouraged to bring their children dressed-up in their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat at each of the vendor tables.

“This wellness fair is so important to our community. We would love to see a good turnout from not only Johnstown but around the Cambria County area,” Health & Welfare Council Second Vice President Katie Mullins said. “Businesses are bringing information on their services as well as candy for trick or treating. We are really excited to see everyone there.”

Aside from trick-or-treating, the fair will also have children’s activities, including a bouncy house.

Tote bags and lunch will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those in need of a ride to the health fair can contact CamTran to schedule free transportation.

More information about the event can be found here.