CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Residents in DuBois now have a new option for their health care needs.
A WellNow Urgent Care has opened on East DuBois Avenue and the walk-in clinic can treat illnesses and injuries. They’ll also be able to do physicals, X-rays and Covid-19 testing.