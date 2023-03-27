CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The West Branch Area High School’s Central Intermediate Unit teamed up to create toys for students with disabilities.

A group of students are putting together toys to put smiles on some faces and to make sure every kid can share in the fun.

“It’s important because it provides accessibility to all of the students giving them that chance to play with some of these toys that their classmates are playing with. They now can participate with their classmates who don’t need those assistant technology needs and it gets them the opportunity to get out and just play and make friends and socialize like anybody else in their class,” Educational Consultant for The Central Intermediate Unit 10 Melissa Duckworth said.

Central Intermediate Unit 10 operates as an elementary and secondary school. The School offers assistive technology, autism, literacy, speech language, and other related services. The changes to the toy add bigger buttons and a switch that could cause problems for some kids.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I think it’s a great thing to do for those kids who can’t access the toys as easily,” a 9th-grade student.

This is an excellent way for students to help others in the community.

“For our high school students, by doing this project you know when they put a smile on another student’s face. I’m hoping that it touches their heart and they feel a sense of pride in what they do at school and they’re able to give back to the community,” High School Principal Brandy O’Hare said.

This is a new project for the area as well, hoping to provide more and more opportunities for kids with disabilities.

“We’re really excited as we’ve been talking to people. Again, a level of excitement I think that everybody has to see what this project can bring, to just allow that socialization with our students,” Duckworth added.

The toys made Monday are being donated to the school’s preschool program.