CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Westmont Hilltop School District announced that classes on Friday, April 13 are canceled out of an abundance of caution in a press release.

This comes after a threatening message was sent to an adult at Westmont Hilltop Secondary over social media on Wednesday, April 12. The threat was directed toward a specific adult individual within the secondary school building and was found to be credible by police, at no time were any students threatened in any way.

In collaboration with local law enforcement and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school on Friday, April 14, 2023. The day of school will be made up on Monday, June 5, 2023. If possible, we will maintain the original commencement date for seniors. The cancellation provides additional time for local law enforcement to continue their investigation and allows the school district time to arrange additional safety measures for the upcoming week. We cannot conduct a second Flexible Instructional Day because elementary students only had enough assignments for one day at home. Superintendent Tom Mitchell

Classes for Thursday, April 13 were done on a flexible instruction schedule.

The school also stressed the importance of reporting anything that the community sees that may be connected to this case. You’re asked to contact the Upper Yoder Police Department at 814-255-6227 or submit a Safe2Say report if you have information.

You can read the schools full statement about the situation here.