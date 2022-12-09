CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Dense fog caused a car accident Thursday morning that sent a Westmont Hilltop student to the hospital.

Upper Yoder Fire and Police responded to the accident, which happened on Harshberger Road near Elim Street, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning. Firefighters said a vehicle hit another vehicle which then struck a female student who was waiting at the bus stop. Officials said the girl was transported to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported from the accident.

Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop Superintendent, confirmed in a release that the girl was a member of the Junior-Senior High School.

The student’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to the release. Both the Upper Yoder Fire Department and the Westmont Hilltop School District are reminding drivers to be cautious, especially during the morning and afternoon hours when students are traveling to and from school.