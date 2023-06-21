WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man will spend years in prison for distributing fentanyl and other drugs, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Damore Morton, 28, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to four felony charges which included delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver, dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity and receiving stolen property.

During the raid, agents seized approximately three grams of fentanyl, four bricks of heroin, 472 Alprazolam pills, approximately $100,000 cash and a stolen handgun.

Morton will serve 5 to 10 years in prison.

“This upper-level dealer was preying on those addicted to opioids by pedaling deadly substances to turn a profit,” said Attorney General Henry. “This case is a reminder that drug dealers will use firearms to protect their investments. Fortunately, thanks to strong collaboration among law enforcement, a dangerous man is off the streets.”

An investigation into Morton was conducted by the Office of Attorney General, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the Westmoreland County Detective’s Bureau.