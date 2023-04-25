CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County residents will soon have a chance to safely get rid of hazardous items around the house.

The Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority (CCRRA) is hosting its annual household hazardous waste collection event on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Residents will be able to throw away hazardous items that are commonly found around the house. These items include:

Insecticides

Weed killers

Pool chemicals

Antifreeze

Cleaners

Poisons

Corrosives

Flammables

Oil-based paints

CFL bulbs and fluorescent tubes

“A lot of times, these things are just hanging around your house and there could be small children or pets that might get into them,” CCRRA Education Coordinator Amy Schirf said. “Especially if you’re not using them and they’re just there.”

There are a few items CCRRA said residents should not bring. These items include:

Latex paint

Motor oil

Medications

Batteries

Ammunition

Explosives

“Also, if there would happen to be a fire, there are things that can explode,” Schirf said. “We had this event to protect children, pets and emergency responders.”

You do have to pre-register for the event here. Once registered, you will receive a ticket for entry.