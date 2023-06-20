(WTAJ) — With two crashes on major highways in Central PA in the past two weeks causing temporary closures and cleanups for hazardous chemicals, WTAJ wanted to ask area emergency management teams what goes into the response for crashes requiring hazmat assistance.

With just three so far in 2023 impacting major roadways, like the I-99 crash between the Pinecroft and Bellwood exits on Monday and the Route 22 crash between the Dishong Mountain Road and County Line Road exits on Monday, June 5, officials say hazmat crashes are more common than some may think.

Clearfield County Director of Public Safety Scott Mignot said emergencies requiring hazmat estimates occur about once a week, however, most of them just don’t require detours or evacuations. He said it’s usually a tractor-trailer crash or tip-over on I-80.

He said, when fire crews arrive on scene, they look for signs on the truck saying it’s carrying hazardous chemicals. Then, it’s up to the fire chief to call in the hazmat team, and, if necessary, ask to close the highway.

Bedford County Director of Emergency Management Alex Delia said redirecting traffic is more so for the safety of the hazmat team as opposed to a risk to air quality for drivers.

“You try to accomodate the public as best you can,” Delia said. “For instance, we had a spill on 220 last weekend actually where we set up traffic control for the safety of the first responders more than anything, granted the truck was blocking the road, but once that got removed off the road, there was still a little bit of cleanup after the fact.”

And just because the road is open, doesn’t mean crews are done.

“Depending on what happens, how much of a spill occured, how many vehicles there are, how badly mangled they are is going to determine how long it’s going to take to get the wreckage out of the area,” Mignot said.

Crews could be cleaning up for as little as a few hours to as long as a few years, according to Mignot. He said a crash that caused fuel to leak into a swamp took over a year to meet regulation standards for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

“If it’s contained on the road, they can clean that up pretty easily with some sand and some small machinery. But once it gets off onto the sides, they got to do digging now. All that dirt has to be dug up, DEP has to come out,” Mignot said. “They have methods of detecting, as they’re digging, to determine the material how far down that goes. And then all that material has to be disposed of, then they have to bring in backfill and fill that back up.”

That doesn’t account for the time it takes some hazmat crews to get there. Both Clearfield and Bedford have contracts with teams that are based out of the county, with Delia saying it can take up to an hour and a half for their crew to arrive on the scene.