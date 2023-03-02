PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Have you seen a ruffled grouse that showed little fear or acted aggressively? Well, the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants to know.

Not every ruffed grouse across Pennsylvania is quite the same as the next. Some undomesticated birds might even be called “tame”.

But does that behavior matter, to grouse and grouse management? The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking help to try and answer this question.

The game commission is conducting a ruffled grouse genetics study in partnership with Pennsylvania State University. The study is hoping to determine whether the Commonwealth’s grouse population is showing signs of splitting into subpopulations.

They are trying to determine whether the “tameness” is linked to genetics. The results will help the game commission to determine proper habitat management to maintain grouse population connectivity.

Pennsylvanians are encouraged to report the location of any “tame” grouse they see this spring by sending an email to grousecomments@pa.gov. If you do submit info about grouses make sure to include your name, phone number, date of the sighting, location of the encounter and a description of the grouse’s behavior.

Game Commission staff may reach out to those who report encounters for additional information, if necessary.

A #WildSciPA video available on the Game Commission’s YouTube channel shows just what “tame” behavior may look like in a ruffled grouse.

Ideally, those sending in a report should also include GPS coordinates for the encounter site. If that information isn’t available, reporters should provide as much other detail about the location of the encounter as possible, listing things like the county and/or township, the name of the property (like a particular state game lands, for instance), the property address, the closest intersection and the like.

Field staff will then visit those locations where “tame” grouse sightings occurred to capture birds and collect a genetic sample from each.

All grouse from which samples are taken will be released immediately afterward at the same sites they were captured.

The more birds the Game Commission can sample, the better.