WTAJ — Halloween is fast approaching and as kids are still picking out their costumes, it’s time to figure out when they’ll be going out to get their candy.

Below is a list of all the times set for Trick or Treating across our Central Pa region. This year Halloween falls on a Monday.

BEDFORD COUNTY:

BLAIR COUNTY:

CAMBRIA COUNTY:

CAMERON COUNTY:

CENTRE COUNTY:

Borough/Township — Date/Time

Diamondback (Phillipsburg) Trunk or Treat — Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

State College Borough, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton Townships — Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain makeup Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Halfmoon Township — Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (rain makeup Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY:

ELK COUNTY:

HUNTINGDON COUNTY:

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Downtown Ridgway Trick or Treat & Trunk or Treat — Thursday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

SOMERSET COUNTY:

If your community’s information is missing from the list please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com. Include the date and time of trick-or-treating in your area.