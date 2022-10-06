WTAJ — Halloween is fast approaching and as kids are still picking out their costumes, it’s time to figure out when they’ll be going out to get their candy.
Below is a list of all the times set for Trick or Treating across our Central Pa region. This year Halloween falls on a Monday.
BEDFORD COUNTY:
- Bedford Borough — Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
BLAIR COUNTY:
- Altoona — Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- AutoZone Trunk or Treat — Saturday, Oct. 15, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Altoona Overflow Church Trunk or Treat — Sunday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships Prevention — Monday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Trunk or Treat — Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. – 8p.m.
- Trick or Treat at the Logan Valley Mall — Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CAMBRIA COUNTY:
- Conemaugh Township —Saturday, Oct 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Central Park Trunk or Treat — Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Halloween Trick or Treat & Parade — Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Richland Township — Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Stonycreek Township — Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CAMERON COUNTY:
CENTRE COUNTY:
- Borough/Township — Date/Time
- Diamondback (Phillipsburg) Trunk or Treat — Friday, Oct. 28, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- State College Borough, College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton Townships — Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (rain makeup Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Halfmoon Township — Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (rain makeup Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.)
CLEARFIELD COUNTY:
ELK COUNTY:
HUNTINGDON COUNTY:
- Huntingdon Borough — Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
- Downtown Ridgway Trick or Treat & Trunk or Treat — Thursday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
SOMERSET COUNTY:
- Conemaugh Township — Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
If your community’s information is missing from the list please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com. Include the date and time of trick-or-treating in your area.