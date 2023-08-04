BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bellefonte’s annual arts and crafts fair kicked off on Aug. 4 and will continue through Aug. 5. Here’s what to expect.

The festival kicked off with an art sale, food, musical entertainment, youth artist displays and sales, self-led art activities and youth crafts.

The festival will reopen on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. with fun for the whole family.

“Saturday here in the park, we’re gonna have the speeder train rides that we had at Christmas time so we’re gonna be offering those on Saturday from 10:00 until 5:00,” said Stephanie Peters, Executive Director of the Bellefonte Area Chamber of Commerce. “Come on out and take a train ride but most of the activity will be focused in the downtown area.”

Arts and crafts available for purchase at the festival

Country crafts

Fiber/textile/leather

Glass

Jewelry

Paintings

Photography

Pottery

Soaps

Wood work

Here’s the entertainment

10-11 a.m. – Bellefonte Community Band

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Mountain City Acoustic Trio with Christie Clancy

12:30-1 p.m. – American Raiders Baton Corp.

1-2 p.m. – JR Mangan Band with Veronica

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – The Gabe Stillman Band

4-5 p.m. – Keystone Big Band

There will also be food vendors, a basket raffle and a shuttle service. For a full list of the Aug. 5 schedule, visit Bellefonte’s website.