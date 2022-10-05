STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — With Penn State University’s Homecoming just weeks away, multiple events are planned that will pull in visitors from all over the country.

Penn State will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Beaver Stadium, but before kickoff, a week full of events is set to inspire.

Because of the events, an increase in traffic is expected. Especially on gameday.

Homecoming week gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 16 starting at 8 a.m. as the THON 5K gets everything started. The annual THON 5K takes place at the Bryce Jordan Center and all 5K registration fees go directly to benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. Registration is still open and is $10 per person.

Monday, October 17, will bring the Allen Street Jam to downtown State College. Between 1 – 7 p.m. along Beaver and College Avenues, a jam session will go on that you won’t want to miss. The street fair features food, games, live music, performances and more. Because of the event, both Beaver and College Avenues will be closed.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, a Past to Present event is taking place at the Hetzel Union Building (HUB). From 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., there will be a living history museum. Guest will get to learn about the history behind Penn State and State College’s most prevalent organizations.

Later on Tuesday, a For the Glory (FTG) talent show will take place at Schwab Auditorium. Starting at 7 p.m., organizations or individuals can showcase their talents. You can also go just to see some of the amazing performances in action.

The carnival comes to campus on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as BoPS (Best of Penn State) carnival takes the HUB lawn. The event starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. There will be rides, games and more!

Also on Wednesday, the Homecoming/Opulence Drag show is taking place in the Alumni Hall. Penn State has partnered with Opulence to bring their first-ever drag show to Homecoming week. Opulence is the University’s premiere Drag Ambassador group. The event begins at 8:30 p.m.

There is currently nothing scheduled for Thursday, but Friday adds three huge events.

First, the Alumni Ice Cream Social will kick of a 1 p.m. at the Hintz Alumni Center. All students, alumni and members of the Penn State Community are invited to attend the fun event. There will be Berkey Creamery Ice cream along with music, performances by the Alumni Blue Band and a cash-only Homecoming merchandise sale. The Ice Cream Social looks to welcome back alumni leading up to the parade. Those interested can register online or in person.

A 6 p.m. the streets of downtown State College will be filled as the “Our Community, Forever a Home” parade kicks off. The annual Homecoming Parade will take place on Oct. 21. There will be student organizations showcased, alumni, community groups and more. Due to the parade, roads in downtown State College will be closed.

Following the parade, the “Guard The Lion Shrine” aka the long-lasting Homecoming tradition will be underway. Members from Penn State’s Army ROTC program will stand guard and protect the shrine. Running from 7:30 – 10 p.m. on Friday there will be free food at the event, including popcorn and funnel cakes. There will be photo opportunities with the Nittany Lion, as well as games, activities, giveaways and prizes. There will also be live entertainment throughout the night, including performances by the Blue Band Drumline, PAC organizations. Special guest and PSU Alumni, Sue Paterno, will be there.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Saturday will be all fun and a game as the Golden Gophers come to Happy Valley. There will be a black and pink S-Zone, the “Generation of Greatness” jersey will be worn, and a presentation of the Homecoming Courts, Grand Marshalls and more! The game takes place at Beaver Stadium.