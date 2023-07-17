JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Jefferson County Fair kicked off Monday morning, with things to do all week long!

The fair kicked off at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17 with the Halter & Driver Horse show. There will be tons of things to do through the fair, including a petting zoo, a carnival, bingo and more, and that’s just on day one!

Below will be a full schedule of each day of events and what’s planned, according to their website.

EVENTS FOR MONDAY, JULY 17LOCATION (if available)TIME
Halter & Drive Horse Show9 a.m.
Rabbit Judging10 a.m.
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo2 p.m.
Favorite Baby Contest Voting OpensExpo Building4 p.m.
Carnival Opens5 p.m.
Pioneer Experience5 p.m.
Swine Show5:15 p.m.
BINGO by Brookville Relay for LifeCommunity Stage6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Opening CeremoniesGrand Stand7 p.m.
Chocolate Cake, Groundhog Cookie and PA Preferred Jr Baking Contest ResultsExpo Building7 p.m.
Garden Tractor PullGrand Stand7:30 p.m.
EVENTS FOR TUESDAY, JULY 18LOCATION (if available)TIME
Performance Horse Riding Show9 a.m.
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo2 p.m.
Favorite Baby Contest Voting OpensExpo Building4 p.m.
Carnival Opens5 p.m.
Pioneer Experience5 p.m.
Sheep, Goat, Beef Show5:15 p.m.
BINGO by Brookville RelayCommunity Stage 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Truck & Tractor PullGrand Stand7 p.m.
Apple Pie & Angel Food Contest ResultsExpo Building7 p.m.

The carnival is provided by Bartlebaugh Amusements. For more information, visit their website.

EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 19LOCATION (if available)TIME
Horse Games Show9 a.m.
Dairy Show10 a.m.
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo2 p.m.
Favorite Baby Contest Voting OpensExpo Building4 p.m.
Carnival Opens 5 p.m.
Pioneer Experience5 p.m.
Jackson Dean performing with special guest Chase McDanielGrand Stand7:30 p.m.
EVENTS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 20LOCATION (if available)TIME
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo2 p.m.
Favorite Baby Contest Voting OpensExpo Building 4 p.m.
Carnival Opens5 p.m.
Gary BickerstaffCommunity Stage5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Pioneer Experience5 p.m.
4-H & FFA Livestock Sale7 p.m.
Mug BogGrand Stand 7 p.m.
A Day AwaitsCommunity Stage8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, JULY 21LOCATION (if available)TIME
Youth/Adult Horse Fun Show10 a.m.
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo2 p.m.
Favorite Baby Contest Voting OpensExpo Building4 p.m.
Carnival Opens5 p.m.
Pioneer Experience5 p.m.
Village VoicesCommunity Stage 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rawhide Professional Rodeo Grand Stand7 p.m.
Samantha Sears Community Stage 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more about the Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo here.

EVENTS FOR SATURDAY, JULY 22LOCATION (if available) TIME
Fair Fun Game Horse Show9 a.m.
Youth Premier Showman10 a.m.
Carnival Opens1 p.m.
Favorite Baby Contest Voting OpensExpo Building1 p.m.
Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo2 p.m.
Nothing FancyCommunity Stage 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer Experience5 p.m.
Rum DumsCommunity Stage 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.
Demolition Derby by Derby Dog ProductionsGrand Stand7 p.m.
Canoe RidgeCommunity Stage 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stick with WTAJ as we’ll have more from the fair on-air during the week. You can also learn more about the fair on their website.