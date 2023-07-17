JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Jefferson County Fair kicked off Monday morning, with things to do all week long!

The fair kicked off at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17 with the Halter & Driver Horse show. There will be tons of things to do through the fair, including a petting zoo, a carnival, bingo and more, and that’s just on day one!

Below will be a full schedule of each day of events and what’s planned, according to their website.

EVENTS FOR MONDAY, JULY 17 LOCATION (if available) TIME Halter & Drive Horse Show 9 a.m. Rabbit Judging 10 a.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo 2 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens Expo Building 4 p.m. Carnival Opens 5 p.m. Pioneer Experience 5 p.m. Swine Show 5:15 p.m. BINGO by Brookville Relay for Life Community Stage 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Opening Ceremonies Grand Stand 7 p.m. Chocolate Cake, Groundhog Cookie and PA Preferred Jr Baking Contest Results Expo Building 7 p.m. Garden Tractor Pull Grand Stand 7:30 p.m.

EVENTS FOR TUESDAY, JULY 18 LOCATION (if available) TIME Performance Horse Riding Show 9 a.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo 2 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens Expo Building 4 p.m. Carnival Opens 5 p.m. Pioneer Experience 5 p.m. Sheep, Goat, Beef Show 5:15 p.m. BINGO by Brookville Relay Community Stage 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Truck & Tractor Pull Grand Stand 7 p.m. Apple Pie & Angel Food Contest Results Expo Building 7 p.m.

The carnival is provided by Bartlebaugh Amusements. For more information, visit their website.

EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 LOCATION (if available) TIME Horse Games Show 9 a.m. Dairy Show 10 a.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo 2 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens Expo Building 4 p.m. Carnival Opens 5 p.m. Pioneer Experience 5 p.m. Jackson Dean performing with special guest Chase McDaniel Grand Stand 7:30 p.m.

EVENTS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 20 LOCATION (if available) TIME Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo 2 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens Expo Building 4 p.m. Carnival Opens 5 p.m. Gary Bickerstaff Community Stage 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pioneer Experience 5 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale 7 p.m. Mug Bog Grand Stand 7 p.m. A Day Awaits Community Stage 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, JULY 21 LOCATION (if available) TIME Youth/Adult Horse Fun Show 10 a.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo 2 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens Expo Building 4 p.m. Carnival Opens 5 p.m. Pioneer Experience 5 p.m. Village Voices Community Stage 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rawhide Professional Rodeo Grand Stand 7 p.m. Samantha Sears Community Stage 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Learn more about the Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo here.

EVENTS FOR SATURDAY, JULY 22 LOCATION (if available) TIME Fair Fun Game Horse Show 9 a.m. Youth Premier Showman 10 a.m. Carnival Opens 1 p.m. Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens Expo Building 1 p.m. Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo 2 p.m. Nothing Fancy Community Stage 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pioneer Experience 5 p.m. Rum Dums Community Stage 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Demolition Derby by Derby Dog Productions Grand Stand 7 p.m. Canoe Ridge Community Stage 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stick with WTAJ as we’ll have more from the fair on-air during the week. You can also learn more about the fair on their website.