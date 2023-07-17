JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Jefferson County Fair kicked off Monday morning, with things to do all week long!
The fair kicked off at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17 with the Halter & Driver Horse show. There will be tons of things to do through the fair, including a petting zoo, a carnival, bingo and more, and that’s just on day one!
Below will be a full schedule of each day of events and what’s planned, according to their website.
|EVENTS FOR MONDAY, JULY 17
|LOCATION (if available)
|TIME
|Halter & Drive Horse Show
|9 a.m.
|Rabbit Judging
|10 a.m.
|Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
|2 p.m.
|Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens
|Expo Building
|4 p.m.
|Carnival Opens
|5 p.m.
|Pioneer Experience
|5 p.m.
|Swine Show
|5:15 p.m.
|BINGO by Brookville Relay for Life
|Community Stage
|6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Opening Ceremonies
|Grand Stand
|7 p.m.
|Chocolate Cake, Groundhog Cookie and PA Preferred Jr Baking Contest Results
|Expo Building
|7 p.m.
|Garden Tractor Pull
|Grand Stand
|7:30 p.m.
|EVENTS FOR TUESDAY, JULY 18
|LOCATION (if available)
|TIME
|Performance Horse Riding Show
|9 a.m.
|Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
|2 p.m.
|Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens
|Expo Building
|4 p.m.
|Carnival Opens
|5 p.m.
|Pioneer Experience
|5 p.m.
|Sheep, Goat, Beef Show
|5:15 p.m.
|BINGO by Brookville Relay
|Community Stage
|6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Truck & Tractor Pull
|Grand Stand
|7 p.m.
|Apple Pie & Angel Food Contest Results
|Expo Building
|7 p.m.
The carnival is provided by Bartlebaugh Amusements. For more information, visit their website.
|EVENTS FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
|LOCATION (if available)
|TIME
|Horse Games Show
|9 a.m.
|Dairy Show
|10 a.m.
|Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
|2 p.m.
|Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens
|Expo Building
|4 p.m.
|Carnival Opens
|5 p.m.
|Pioneer Experience
|5 p.m.
|Jackson Dean performing with special guest Chase McDaniel
|Grand Stand
|7:30 p.m.
|EVENTS FOR THURSDAY, JULY 20
|LOCATION (if available)
|TIME
|Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
|2 p.m.
|Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens
|Expo Building
|4 p.m.
|Carnival Opens
|5 p.m.
|Gary Bickerstaff
|Community Stage
|5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|Pioneer Experience
|5 p.m.
|4-H & FFA Livestock Sale
|7 p.m.
|Mug Bog
|Grand Stand
|7 p.m.
|A Day Awaits
|Community Stage
|8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
|EVENTS FOR FRIDAY, JULY 21
|LOCATION (if available)
|TIME
|Youth/Adult Horse Fun Show
|10 a.m.
|Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
|2 p.m.
|Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens
|Expo Building
|4 p.m.
|Carnival Opens
|5 p.m.
|Pioneer Experience
|5 p.m.
|Village Voices
|Community Stage
|6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Rawhide Professional Rodeo
|Grand Stand
|7 p.m.
|Samantha Sears
|Community Stage
|8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Learn more about the Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo here.
|EVENTS FOR SATURDAY, JULY 22
|LOCATION (if available)
|TIME
|Fair Fun Game Horse Show
|9 a.m.
|Youth Premier Showman
|10 a.m.
|Carnival Opens
|1 p.m.
|Favorite Baby Contest Voting Opens
|Expo Building
|1 p.m.
|Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo
|2 p.m.
|Nothing Fancy
|Community Stage
|3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Pioneer Experience
|5 p.m.
|Rum Dums
|Community Stage
|5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.
|Demolition Derby by Derby Dog Productions
|Grand Stand
|7 p.m.
|Canoe Ridge
|Community Stage
|8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stick with WTAJ as we’ll have more from the fair on-air during the week. You can also learn more about the fair on their website.