BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blue Knob All Seasons Resort is set to open for skiing and more for the winter season.

The resort will be open Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 for skiing and riding on limited terrain from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The resort said lift tickets will be half price for the opening weekend.

Saturday is also Blue Knob’s 6th annual “Merry On The Mountain Holiday Kick-Off & Light Up Event.” The indoor/outdoor event is free and runs from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center.

The Saturday evening event will feature craft and holiday vendors, Christmas music, soup and hot chocolate for sale, and of course, jolly old Saint Nick himself — Santa Claus. The event is topped off by the lighting of an enormous holiday tree at 7 p.m. and one lucky child (12 or younger) will win the opportunity to do the lighting honors.

From there, Blue Knob’s marketing director said they’ll only be open on weekends until conditions are “suitable” for continued snow making.

For more information and to keep up on the year-long events the resort hosts, you can check them out of Facebook by clicking here.