(WTAJ) — As arctic temperatures and winter weather moves through our region, First Energy/Pennelec is showing a wide range of power outages Friday morning.

The outage map from First Energy shows outages as far south as the Maryland border and carries up to the New York border. Currently, 30,394 customers are without power.

While almost every alert in our area shows an estimated restoration between 10 a.m. and Noon, it’s important to remember that these are estimated times. You can use the First Energy power outage map to keep up with their progress in your area by clicking here.

As the temps drop, it’s important that you try to stay warm any way that you can with clothes, blankets, hand warmers, etc… Keep your doors and windows tightly closed and try to cover up if you have to go out. With windchill in the -20s in some places, frostbite could set in within just 10 minutes.

It’s well advised, if you lost power, to try and conserve the battery you have left on your cell phone in case of an emergency.

Stick with WTAJ as we work to find local warming shelters that are being set up for those who may need to stay warm.