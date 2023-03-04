(WTAJ) — Snow, ice, rain, and now extremely strong winds have been ripping through our Pennsylvania region and causing major issues with power outages.

Reports of power outages have been happening since Friday night as strong wind gusts are causing downed trees, branches, and power lines. The Penelec/First Energy outage map is showing issues and outages all over central and western Pennsylvania.

While it’s difficult to tell how many people might be without power across the region, the company’s outage map mostly shows that crews are being dispatched and working diligently and that damages are still being assessed.

Most updates on the outage map don’t show an exact time that power will be restored, unfortunately. However, you can check for updates — and even report an outage — without needing to sit on hold, using up your phone battery.

To keep up to date with outages in your area, you can easily access the company’s outage map by CLICKING HERE.