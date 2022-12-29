ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our furry family members may be our best friends, but they still need to have a license in the City of Altoona and they go on sale as 2023 kicks off.

Beginning Tuesday, January 3, a 2023 dog license can be purchased at three different places, or you can get a lifetime license at City Hall. Lifetime licenses require that the dog have a microchip or tattoo. You will need a license for each dog you own.

Where to buy a license:

Altoona City Hall – Finance Department

1301 12th Street – 1st Floor – Suite 104

Altoona, Pa. 16601

Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Fiore True Value Hardware

5514 6th Avenue

Altoona, Pa. 16602

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Central Pennsylvania Humane Society

1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd.

Altoona, Pa. 16602

Tuesday through Sunday: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 pm (7 p.m. on Saturdays – Closed Mondays)

Your dog license purchase keeps all PA dogs and communities safe by funding the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement’s work:

Inspecting Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensuring the health and well-being of dogs that spend their lives there;

Investigating and prosecuting illegal kennel and puppy mill operators;

Ensuring that dogs in breeding operations don’t go without veterinary care;

Protecting the public by monitoring dangerous dogs, investigating dog bites, and holding owners responsible;

Reuniting licensed lost dogs with their families; and

Helping unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.

For more information or if you have questions, you can contact the city’s finance department at 814-949-2416.