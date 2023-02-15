The American Flag waves on September 17, 2005, at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is asking for donations to support local veterans in need.

Supplies such as food items, paper goods, hygiene products, blankets, ceramic heaters and kitchen items can be donated for veterans. Donations are needed as supplies are extremely low.

You can drop your donations off at the Johnstown Galleria Mall’s lottery booth, Hoss`s, both their Ebensburg spot along Admiral Peary Highway and the Johnstown one on Theatre Drive, Kimmie’s Kitchen off of William Penn Avenue, Stager’s Store along Dulancey Drive in Portage.

According to the United State Census Bureau’s website, 1,508 veterans were living in the Johnstown area from 2017 to 2021.

Anyone that knows a veteran in need of food, blankets, heaters, or if you are one, you can contact Laurel Highlands Historical Village office at (814)-241-6123.