(WTAJ) — After Forbes revealed the best employers to work for in 2023, with a number of them being in Pennsylvania, we’re taking a look at the biggest employers in Central Pennsylvania as the year winds down.

While some employers such as UPMC, Walmart, and the state government may be obvious, there are also some listed by county that you might not have heard of before.

Here are the five biggest employers by county in our region.

Bedford County

Walmart Recreational Equipment Inc. New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company State Government Rockland Inc.

Blair County

UPMC Altoona Sheetz State Government Federal Government Altoona Area School District

Cambria County

DLP Partner Conemaugh LLC State Government Federal Government Walmart Cambria County

Cameron County

Metaldyne Sintered Ridgway LLC State Government Cameron County School District Emporium Hardwoods Embassy Powdered Metals Inc.

Centre County

Penn State University State Government Mount Nittany Medical Center State College Area School District Walmart

Clearfield County

DuBois Regional Medical Center Walmart State Government Cen-Clear Child Services DuBois Area School District

Elk County

Elk Regional Health Center Domtar Paper Company LLC Keystone Powdered Metal Company Walmart SGL Carbon LLC

Huntingdon County

State Government Juniata College J C Blair Memorial Hospital Huntingdon Area School District ACCO USA Inc

Jefferson County

Beverage Air Corp Owens-Brockway Glass Container Punxsutawney Area Hospital Metal Powder Products Punxsutawney Area School District

Somerset County

State Government VR US Holdings UPMC Somerset CSS Medical Center at Windber Somerset County

Across the entire state of Pennsylvania, the Department of Labor and Industry shows that the Federal government is the number one employer in the Commonwealth. When separating Government jobs, the top 10 are as follows:

Pennsylvania

Walmart Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania Giant Food Stores Penn State University Amazon.com Services Inc. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia University of Pittsburgh PNC Bank Lowe’s Home Centers

Notable entries: Wawa ranks 29 while Sheetz sits at 32; Starbucks is number 51, PSP comes in at 53, the PA Liquor Control Board (Fine Wine & Good Spirits) is 64, Rite Aid is 71 (for now, pending store closures) and Lockheed Martin is 93. You can find the full list of nearly 600 employers all with 1,000+ employees by clicking here.

It should be noted that the Department of Labor & Industry is reporting these rankings based on the first quarter of 2023. According to their site, data is compiled quarterly and released seven months after the quarter ends.