CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In less than two weeks residents from across Pennsylvania will be traveling to the polls for the primary election.

In Clearfield County, three DuBois residents are running as write-ins in the hopes of becoming members of the city of DuBois council.

Jennifer Jackson and Elliot Gelfand recently announced that they are running write-in challenges against two incumbent city council members, Democrat Diane Bernardo and Republican Shannon Gabriel.

This decision, they say, comes after the lack of transparency with current city council members as well as the allegations towards John “Herm” Suplizio. They say they want the city to thrive.

“We want to continue to pursue those grants and every avenue possible to fix blight in the city, fix roads, streets, parks, you know, install more athletic facilities, anything that would benefit the citizens of DuBois,” Gelfand said. “We want to protect that money that’s coming in. We’ve already lost grants due to the actions of the current city council and the former city manager.”

Jackson is a business owner in Downtown DuBois and she wants to see the downtown area grow. She also wants to be open, honest, and respectful. Something that she says the current council and solicitor are not.

“I would like to see some money invested in our downtown,” Jackson said. “I’m a downtown business owner. I have multiple properties downtown. I think we need to invest some money in our downtown. I think we also need to invest some money into getting businesses to come to DuBois.”

Diane Bernardo is the current vice president of the city council. She has been part of the DuBois city council since 2000. Bernardo is a lifetime member of the DuBois historical society, a volunteer, and an individual who wants to protect the City of DuBois.

“My three issues are protecting our water, helping to reduce blight in our communities, and getting our police officers. The radar that they need to bring them into the 21st century and to promote safety and security for our residents,” Bernardo said.

Current Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel has been on the council since 2020. Gabriel is an advocate for controlling the drug problem in DuBois.

“I’m passionate,” Gabriel said. “We have the best officers around. You know, they work so hard to keep us safe. I think DuBois is a wonderfully safe city we need to continue. We have a huge drug problem here. We have also established a drug task force here in Dubois that I was a huge part of doing.”

Pat Reasinger is also running a write-in challenge against incumbent Mayor Ed Walsh. He says creating checks and balances is a priority and quotes there was no proper oversight currently in the city.

“I got up a book from Mike Armini’s office on state statutes on how to run a third-class city,” Reasinger said. “I’m reading it. We’re going to do it just like that. It’s going to run like a city. Checks and balances. When you come to my meeting and you ask a question. We’re not going to hide behind far right to know or we’re going to go in a backroom and talk about stuff and we’ll let you know in two weeks in the media. When you come to my meeting, you ask a question. I’m going to answer the question.”

Current Mayor Ed Walsh did not respond to our request to be interviewed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can find more information about the candidates below.

Elliot Gelfand

Elliot Gelfand is a senior contract specialist for Lantheus Pharmaceuticals. When the allegations came out against John “Herm” Suplizio, Gelfand said that he found the council was not taking things seriously as he believed they should.

“I became concerned with the actions of the current city council and Mayor and city employees that they were not taking the allegations seriously, were not doing what was proper to protect the city and the taxpayer funds and so I began speaking with other concerned citizens, and we were started looking for people to step up, that we’re going to challenge the people that are up for election this cycle. And when it came down to it, I figured I should just step up myself and put my money where my mouth was and try to do what’s right for the citizens of DuBois and the taxpayers.”

“It’s important because we need people that are taking this seriously that want to make Dubois a great community and keep it the great community that it is. And it has been into the future. And the slogan is great place to live, great place to work. I grew up here. I chose to live here and raise my family here.”

Gelfand also wants to continue the consolidation process and receive grant funding.

“We want to continue to pursue those grants and every avenue possible to fix blight in the city, fix roads, streets, parks, you know, install more athletic facilities, anything that would benefit the citizens of Dubois. We want to protect that money that’s coming in. We want to work on the blighted properties, continuing to reduce blight and bring properties back up to compliance with city ordinances and further getting them back on the tax rolls.”

Jennifer Jackson

Jennifer Jackson has owned businesses in downtown DuBois for almost 30 years. She has interviewed for the city council before but now more than ever she believes it’s time for change.

“I just think it’s time for a change. I’ve interviewed before for council. I’ve attended meetings regularly throughout the years, and I just think now is the time for change. I think the first off is respect from the solicitor and council. When you go in and ask a question, we shouldn’t be ripped. We should be treated with respect. First off, we’re taxpaying citizens and we deserve it. We also need to be open and honest. Our meetings should all be available online, live-streamed, and phone-in. They should all be readily available to the public.”

With consolidation, Jackson also believes more money should be invested into downtown.

“I think we need to invest some money in our downtown and I think we also need to invest some money into getting businesses to come to Dubois. If this consolidation were to go through, whether it’s tax incentives, I don’t know what all we need to do, but we need to get some good paying jobs to the city of Dubois.”

Honesty and respect is key for Jackson. She says that if elected she will answer questions at that point rather than having residents wait.

“I’m not going to tell you to file a right to know what do we have to hide. You’re paying your taxpayer dollars. This is your money. We need to answer the questions openly and honestly. I am all about Dubois. I’m all about people. I’m all about Dubois making it look good. We have a lot of great people in this community and I’m for them, you know, I’m doing this for you.”

Pat Reasinger

Pat Reasinger has owned his own printing company in Sykesville since 1989 and he is running for the Mayor’s seat.

“I’m running because, you know, I don’t know who’s guilty and who’s not guilty. I believe in the justice system and the attorney general. That’ll all be hashed out. But I do know that there wasn’t the proper oversight of a lot of things. We have a great city here. I mean, we have we have a great school system, we have ball fields, city pool a library, great health care in this city, good water, good fire department, the police department. It’s a great place to raise kids. I was raised this kid in the city. My kids were raised in this city. My grandchildren are going to be raised in this city. My mom and dad were raised in Sandy Township. I believe in a consolidation.”

He also addressed redevelopment work on Maple Avenue and Main Street.

“Right now I’m spearheading the Tree Camp Three Program for the redevelopment on Maple Avenue and on Main Street. I understand why the trees were cut down because they had to expand and put new infrastructure and stuff like that. But we need to put them back.”

However, his main goal would be to put checks and balances into the city.

“I’m going to put checks and balances in the city and every citizen, if they ask a question, they’re going to get an answer from me, whether it’s they’re going to be able to see all the contracts that the city is, any ordinances, anything they want that legally we’re allowed to give them.”

Shannon Gabriel

Shannon Gabriel has been a part of the council since September of 2020. During her time she has focused heavily on upgrading the police department and keeping fire departments up and running.

“We have the best officers around. They work so hard to keep us safe. I think DuBois is a wonderfully safe city. We need to continue. We have a huge drug problem here. We have also established a drug task force here in Dubois that I was a huge part of doing our fire department. I’m very committed to keeping our fire department as it is. To me, it’s important our fire stations work so well together, as you know, as a department and keeping the five stations up and running”

Gabriel also wants to be open and honest to the public.

“I’m honest. I want to make sure that the public has the truth. We’re in very trying times right now in the city of Dubois. And all I can do is get the truth out there. You come to me, you ask me a question, you’re going to get the truth. If I see something written. I’m going to give you the truth. I have a lot of work to do. I think I’ve made great strides here in the city of Dubois on these beautiful ball fields. You know, we have so many tournaments here this summer is going to bring millions to this area, hotel stays, restaurants, shopping in our downtown businesses. I just hope that everyone can have faith, have patience, allow the process to work out and continue to ask me questions.”

Diane Bernardo

Diane Bernardo has been a part of the DuBois City Council since 2000. Today she continues fighting for clean and safe water for residents of DuBois as well as fighting blight and bringing radar technology to the police department.

“Flood wells, working wells are all within two miles of Dubois. So when you add all of these factors together, the underground abandoned mines, the cracks, the fault lines, the clogged wells and so on. This is why I continue to work legislatively to shore up the laws that will keep our water safe. I’m not against drilling, but we’ve already had 23 year old related incidences here in Clearfield County, and one is close to Parker Dam. So we don’t need 23 more. And that’s why it’s so important to continue to fight, to conserve and put in and keep our land precious because of the water sources.”

“Another goal is fighting blight. I’ve been working with our county and local officials on this blight issue for a long time because we haven’t had the right tools. Right now we have legislative bills and amendments sponsored by different representatives, and I’m tracking every one of them. And what I do is as soon as I see a bill, I’m on it I write it. I call them and I get council them to sign the bill letters and I can go to push for something. And under blight, the two bills really have my interest right now. I mean, there are many of the bills that have interest, but the two in particular. One has to do with enriching more code enforcement officers, and the other is under land landscape and it, and in addition, the city of Dubois is already working on the concept of a land grant. And through the taxation process will procure blighted properties or loss and then market them and match up the building with the needs of the communities.”

“We’re the only state out of the 50 states that does not allow our municipal police to use radar. Now, this is pretty ridiculous when I have my constituents in all of them and they were off the Boulevard or Dubois Street calling me and saying, we have speeders, chances are. But, well, our police have to go there with their stopwatches with some point of interest of a point.”

Bernardo is also a lifelong member of the DuBois Historical Society. She also helps the Relay For Life, Gateway Humane Society, nursing homes and more.

“I’m also a volunteer in the community. I currently have one student is working on a G.E.D. and I have three students who, due to COVID, are behind in their academics. I do this for free. My contribution. I also work with the relay for Life Gateway, Humane Society, the nursing home, and I’m what I call a road volunteer.”