STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fireworks retailer Wholesale Fireworks has just opened a new superstore in the State College area.

The store, which is located at 2000 E College Ave. near the Spring Creek Park, will sell artillery shells, finale cakes, fountains, novelties and other products, according to a press release.

The store will be open year-round, including the Fourth of July holiday.

Wholesale Fireworks is based in Andover, Kansas. It reportedly also has locations in Mechanicsburg, Irwin and Boothwyn, according to its store locator.