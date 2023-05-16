STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Award-winning improv sensation, Whose Line Is It Anyway, is coming to State College with an all-new live improv show.

Long-time Whose Line comedians Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops will be joined at The State Theatre by comedian and voice actor Jeff B. Davis as well as the youngest of the Murray brothers, Joel Murray for a 90-minute “Whose Live Anyway?” show.

The event, presented by Martin Media, will take place Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? became a success in the ’90s before reaching further heights when none other than Drew Carey took over as the host. Carey, along with improv sensations Stiles and Proops along with Colin Mockery and Wayne Brady made the show a household name.

In the early 2010s, the show was met with great fanfare when a limited reboot was announced featuring Aisha Tyler (Charlie from FRIENDS) as the host of the series.

While Drew Carey had smashing success after taking over The Price is Right when Bob Barker retired, Stiles and Proops look to return to their improv roots with this new live show.

If you’ve ever seen Whose Line, you’ll know that audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might even wind up onstage!