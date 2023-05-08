BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fungus is killing off millions of bats across the country and it could have devastating environmental consequences in Pennsylvania.

White-nose Syndrome is affecting bats during hibernation and grows on the animals’ skin making them itchy. The fungus also causes dehydration, starvation and even death.

The first case of White-nose Syndrome in Pennsylvania was caught in 2009. 14 years later, the fungus has wiped out more than 95% of the local bat population. Lincoln Caverns Coordinator Jennifer Brumbaugh noticed the increase in dead bats almost immediately.

“Within about a week most of those bats were gone and most of our bats died throughout the rest of that winter,” Brumbaugh said.

If left unchecked, the fungus could be disastrous not only for bat populations but for the environment and agriculture. Greg Turner, a bat biologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said bats play an essential role in pest control and help moderate bugs that spread disease to humans and animals.

“When you have millions of bats eating 10s of thousands of insects per year, per bat, that equates to millions of misquotes that are consumed every year by them, and so with a lot less bats on the landscape today there will be a lot less of them consumed,” Turner said.

Without bats, ecosystems would gradually die. Turner explained bats pollinate plants during the night and the ecosystem will start to deteriorate if they are not seeded.

“We can also look at it from an agricultural point of view meaning that, there is studies that are shown that bats probably save us about somewhere in the landscape of $100 million or to a billion dollars a year in agriculture damage,” Turner said.

Turner and the game commission have been attempting treatment plans for bats not necessarily becoming immune but to acclimate to the fungus. This includes regulating temperatures in the caves and using different light fixtures to kill off the fungus.

The work that has to be done is not cheap or easy, Turner said. While the bat population is steadily recovering, it will take 100s of years to rebound to previous numbers.

More information about White-nose Syndrome can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.