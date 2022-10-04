ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Gospel Hill Flag has become synonymous with the Altoona skyline since its erection in 1990, but you may notice it missing this first week of October.

The city announce Tuesday morning that the flag was removed so they could conduct maintenance on the flagpole itself.

While the maintenance is only expected to last a week, it sure is noticeable to not see Old Glory flying in the breeze.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation, the flag was one of the first projects of Altoona’s Sesquicentennial Commission in 1990. In 1998, the Gospel Hill Flag Fund was established with the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The flag flies proudly to this day and is replaced three or four times a year at a cost of $2,000 per flag, they say.