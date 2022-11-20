STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College borough residents have been struck with power outages Sunday afternoon.

According to First Energy’s website, approximately 1,416 Centre County residents are without power with approximately 1,381 customers without power in the State College borough as of 3:30 p.m.

No cause for the outage has been made available. Power is expected to be resorted by 6 p.m. Sunday evening.