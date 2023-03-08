JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A widow is suing the City of Johnstown and a local landlord after her husband fell into a creek in October and died.

Carrie Moench, Howard Moench’s widow, is suing the City of Johnstown, Jacqueline Martella, Joseph Martella and J&J of Johnstown LLC. in a wrongful death lawsuit.

On Oct. 5, Howard, 85, was on his property, located on Akers Street, when he lost his footing. Howard was caught in a mesh fence and fell into Cheney Run.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, Howard died the following morning from blunt-force trauma from the fall. Howard’s death was ruled accidental.

The lawsuit claims that there were no attempts to remove any “dangerous conditions” from the area nor were there signs warning of “dangerous conditions.” The lawsuit list 29 different examples of possible negligence, carelessness and recklessness regarding the “dangerous conditions” surrounding the area where Howard died.

The lawsuit states that the City of Johnstown owns, and is to maintain Cheney Run and the surrounding area.

Before Howard’s fall, the City of Johnstown did install an “orange plastic/mesh/snow fence” along Chency Run, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also states the City of Johnstown had also begun taking action against Cheney Run’s erosion concerns.

The defense said in response to the lawsuit that “while the orange construction fencing may not have prevented the Decedent (Howard) from falling into Cheney Run after he lost his balance the facts do not rise to the level warranting punitive damages.”

WTAJ reached out to Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic and City Manager Ethan Imhoff. Imhoff responding saying “Please understand that as this matter is subject to ongoing litigation, the City has no comment.”

We also reached out to Andrew Sysak, attorney for Jacqueline and Joseph Martella, and Carrie’s attorney but have not heard back.