BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 1860s are coming back to Old Bedford Village this weekend for their Wild West Weekend.

From Saturday, June 24 to Sunday, June 25, guests can enjoy food, wild west merchandise, horses, vendors and reenactments with cowboys and cowgirls. There’s even an interactive event where kids will be able to catch robbers, watch shootouts and be involved in a court case.

“We’re going to have a real version of the O.K. Corral and also the Hollywood and at the very end we are going to have a range war that’s going to be going on. We also have the court hearing going on and people can join in and they can come into the events barn and watch the court hearing be brought on because someone will be getting arrested,” Old Bedford Village Supervisor Joy Cooper said.

The event will be rain or shine and will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.