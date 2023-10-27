(WTAJ) — It’s still spooky season, but winter is almost upon us and snow isn’t out of the question for Halloween.

Leaves are changing, pumpkins are everywhere, and skeletons are hanging out in front of people’s homes — but as temperatures start to fall, snow is often close by.

The National Weather Service out of Alaska shared a “historical probability” chart for seeing snow on Oct. 31, with much of the northeast, and most of Pennsylvania, seeing up to a 5% probability of seeing snow.

According to WTAJ — Your Weather Authority — temps will be in the range allowing for potential flurries in Central Pennsylvania this Halloween.

The weekend will see some rain carrying into the start of the week. A closer look into Tuesday will see temps range with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 40s. Once temps hit 32 degrees, there’s definitely a chance of rain turning into snow, ice, sleet, etc…

Southern counties may be free and clear, but northern counties in Pennsylvania might not be so lucky. While not substantial — Jefferson, Elk, Cameron, and even Centre County could see flurries.

Temperatures across the region are edging towards below normal and higher elevations may see temps under the 40s come Halloween.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Will it snow on Halloween? While anything is possible, those in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and close to Erie should plan for some blustery cold and possible flurries as they head out for trick-or-treat.

Stick with WTAJ Your Weather Authority for all severe weather alerts and updates.