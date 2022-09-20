BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite the average 30-year long-term mortgage rate going over 6% this week for the first time since 2008, a Blair County Mortgage expert doesn’t think the jump will slow the housing market down just yet.

He also considered the fact that the rate was less than 3% a year ago.

Anthony Snare, CEO of Snare & Associates Mortgage Services in Hollidaysburg, said the demand for homes is still too high compared to the supply.

“With us having a supply issue, until that evens itself out, we’re going to see prices up I think a little bit,” Snare said.

The Federal Reserve controls the rate and said it’s increased it to slow the demand, which should decrease sellers’ asking prices and slow inflation.

Snare said the jump can increase monthly mortgage payments for the average consumer by about $260 — and that doesn’t include other rising costs.

“With the increased gas, utilities, you throw housing in there, food prices,” Snare said, “if you’re talking to a consumer, if they were trying to buy a house at this time last year versus this year, that’s almost $600, $700 dollars a month, which puts a lot of borrowers and consumers in a tough situation.”

The increased payments gives home buyers more negotiation power, Snare said. However, because homes are in such short supply, Snare doesn’t think asking prices will decrease very much.

“You’ll see some come down based off the higher rates, but you’re not going to see a drastic decrease,” Snare said.

He added it’s not a bad time to buy a home, but to be careful with expenses such as gas, food prices and the cost of living increase.

“I’ve told people for the last 20 years, your going to have to look at your finances,” Snare said. “What can you afford, what type of mortgage can you afford, what type of house can you afford.”