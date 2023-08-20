WILLIAMSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A week full of events kicked off Sunday for the 56th annual Williamsburg Community Farm Show.

The event features nightly entertainment with free entry with some exclusions including micro-wrestling Monday night. Visitors came to visit local vendors, enjoy fair food and tour their full livestock barns.

“We like to showcase all of the agriculture in the area and also everyone that has a garden that brings fruits and vegetables,” Farm Show Secretary Angelique Walason said. “We have something for everybody here, it’s a small-town community that we like to celebrate every year.”

A full list of events, including the livestock shows beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., can be found on the event’s website. The farm show will wrap up on Friday, Aug. 25 with a free community fireworks show.