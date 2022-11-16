BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Williamsburg residents no longer have to travel out of town to do their banking.

PennCrest Bank held its grand opening for its new Williamsburg branch Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting along with borough leaders and the Blair Chamber of Commerce.

It’s the town’s first and only bank since last March when CBT Bank closed its doors. Mayor Ted Hyle said he’s been working on a partnership with PennCrest for almost 2 years.

“It’s a great day in Williamsburg,” Hyle said. “We needed a bank, and PennCrest stepped up to the plate.”

He said residents no longer have to drive to Altoona, Huntingdon or Martinsburg to do their banking.

While those towns aren’t too far from Williamsburg, he points out Tuesday’s snowy conditions, and how people can avoid driving long distances in bad weather.

He thinks the added convenience will allow for town expansion.

“I hope it opens up other opportunities for other businesses to come to Williamsburg,” Hyle said. “We just got two new restaurants, so hopefully we can move forward with the trail town and trying to get our trail more involved.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

PennCrest also has locations in Altoona, Hollidaysburg and Gallitzin along with four additional locations.