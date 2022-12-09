BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Christmas season is upon us and Williamsburg is hosting different festive events this weekend.

Williamsburg’s Winter Wonderland will feature breakfast with Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. The breakfast is $10 a person and will feature staples like pancakes, sausages and juice.

The Williamsburg shop local event is scheduled to take place on Saturday as well at the Williamsburg Farm Show Building.

The shopping event will include local crafts, home goods, baked goods, retail, woodworking vendors, photos with Santa Clause, a live nativity display and much more!

Belly Busters Food Truck will be set up for dinner, and Biddle’s Brewing will be open for festive coffees, hot chocolates, and other classics. The Live Nativity display will be a drive-through display only.

This year’s event is in collaboration with the Williamsburg Farm Show, Belly Busters Food Truck and Catering, and D&D Detailing.

The farm show building is located at 1010 Recreation Drive.