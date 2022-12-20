BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Williamsburg residents are taking action to receive reliable and stable cell service in their area.

For many years, residents had to endure having their calls dropped or walking elsewhere to get a decent signal. As a start, residents and borough officials met up with representatives to discuss their issues.

Borough Mayor and Fire Chief Ted Hyle said one of the primary reasons they want change is for public safety. He noted it could take up to ten minutes to receive an alert on his phone.

Additionally, Williamsburg is part of the 9/11 memorial trail through the Lower Trail. If someone on the trail has an emergency, they could get a delayed response from first responders.

“Somebody’s on the trail and gets injured. They’re down there, and suddenly, they have no cell service,” Hyle said. “So there’s a delay in getting services to people like that. That’s one of the biggest reasons we’ve been talking about this and how it got pushed up a little bit more.”

Head Pastor of United Methodist Church C. Matthew Roberts has been vocal on this issue since he moved to the borough two years ago. He heard stories from his church members about the limited cell service and feels it was his duty to help.

Roberts was one of the main initiators that reached out to representatives asking to have a formal meeting. He recognizes cell service is an essential need in today’s era, and the borough is severely behind.

“Today’s the age of technology, and we are still antiquated,” Roberts said. “We’re still not there where we need to be. To be a community where people want to live. Where businesses want to open. This is an issue.”

When it comes to business owners, they aren’t able to receive as much promotion or traffic as they like. For example, calls with clients get dropped, or tourists won’t know what’s nearby.

Roberts noted how social media and services would also allow businesses to promote and be promoted by tourists. He added that it makes it harder to start a business because an essential service is not there.

“These are things that help promote businesses. These are things that help grow the community,” Roberts said. “What stops people from moving out of a community? Services. Providing services. That’s one step in the right direction.”

State Senator Judy Ward said she contacted representatives at major cell networks about expanding coverage. One option mentioned to the borough was the FirstNet Network by AT&T, which provides coverage for first responders and the community.

Community leaders and residents were intrigued by the option and think it could be a good step moving forward. However, both parties recognize that it takes time for these projects to come together. Senator Ward said this would be a project that’ll get done ASAP.

“This is a place where legislatures can be helpful,” Ward said. “We can work with the government affairs people of Verizon, AT&T, FirstNet, that we can work with them and let them know what the issues are.”

Hyle said the borough’s next step is to send a letter to business owners asking them to list their grievances. Afterward, they’ll be collected and sent out to representatives. But they’ll only hold meetings if progress is being made.