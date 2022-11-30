(WTAJ) — Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, submissions will open up for anyone wanting to show off their photography skills while supporting unique local cuisine in the “Fantastic Food Photo Contest.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau will be offering up prizes to the top four submissions in their contest. The only requirements are that the photo meets the “Fantastic Food” photo contest theme and that it must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

Photos can be submitted until Feb. 28. Finalists’ photos will be posted online in March with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes:

1st place: $100

2nd place: $75

3rd place: $50

4th place: $25

To enter, complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” Executive Director at Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau John Straitiff said. “These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty, people, places, food and events of the region during each season.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization that serves five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron. Its mission is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.

More information on the bureau and the areas it serves can be found online.