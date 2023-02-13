CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday, Feb. 13, the Win4Bellefonte candidates announced the six goals they hope to achieve once elected in the 2023 election for five open school board seats.

During the first formal meeting of the Win4Bellefonte candidates, there was a lengthy and detailed discussion on the goals that they would like to set for the campaign, according to the community organization.

The agreed-upon goals include:

Support the district`s infrastructure needs, including the elementary school project and extracurricular facilities. Ensure the education of the whole student to include academics, athletics, fine arts, clubs, and extracurricular opportunities. Address mainstream learning gaps at all levels and enhance the identification of special needs and gifted students, including testing and IEPs. Ensure students are exposed to all paths of success after graduating, including life skills, trade skills, and college. Ensure policies that will teach students how to think and not what to think and ensure the district remains committed to focusing on academics. Ensure that students, parents, teachers, and the community`s voices are heard by prioritizing open communication regarding policies and curriculum.

The goals Win4Bellefonte set for the campaign are to promote positive and proven goals to enhance opportunities for all Bellefonte students. It is a bipartisan community organization supporting candidates that will encourage excellence, pride and tradition for the Bellefonte Area School District.

The five 2023 candidates include Jenn Barnhart, Patrick Buck, Timothy Kessling, Darrell Sharp and Kimberly Weaver.

More information on Win4Bellefonte can be found online via their website or Facebook page.