SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 39-year-old man faces felony charges after state police received reports of him dressing like a woman and exposing himself to girls.

Troopers sparked their investigation into Matthew Douglas Hoyt, of Windber, in August 2022 after they received a tip claiming that he had a drinking problem and was wearing women’s underwear around a Paint Township home in front of minors, namely a thong, exposing “everything,” according to the criminal complaint.

Over the next several months, police interviewed with the girls who alleged that Hoyt would walk around the home in women’s underwear, which exposed his genitals, making them uncomfortable.

One of the girls told investigators that she was sleeping on the couch when Hoyt laid down and put his head on her lap while in a thong and a night gown. Another girl claimed Hoyt fondled her multiple times.

Hoyt has been charged with four felony counts of corruption of minors, four misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, and one summary count of harassment. An unsecured bail of $25,000 was set.

His preliminary hearing is set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 22.