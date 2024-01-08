WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released more details about the plane accident in which a Windber man was killed.

On Dec. 29, John Burley, 59, was killed after he crashed a plane near Marienville. Pennsylvania State Police has ruled the death as accidental. According to a preliminary report, Burley was flying what they called an “experimental, amateur-built” plane. Burley also did not have an operating certificate.

Data from the automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast showed that the plane departed from the Erie International Airport at 8:58 p.m. He was headed towards the John Mutha Johnstown/Cambria County Airport.

According to the report, the flight at the time of the crash was operating under visual flight rules and Burley was not in communication with air traffic control.

The airplane was not approved for flight in instrument conditions, according to the report. You can read the full preliminary report here:

The airplane then crashed into the Allegheny National Forest. They noted that the wreckage path was 65ft long and 25ft wide.