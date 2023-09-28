SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Area School District released a school safety update following an alleged threat and is reminding students to report rumors using the Safe2Say app.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, school officials received rumors of a student allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the middle school. The school district said in the letter to parents and guardians they take those reports seriously and immediately initiated their threat assessment protocols and contacted police.

To keep students, faculty and staff safe, the school district, along with the Windber Borough Police Department heightened security during dismissal. It was later determined that the student involved in the alleged threat resided three hours away from the school and there was no imminent danger.

The school district is encouraging students to use the Safe2Say app if they hear any rumors to help keep the school safe.

According to the release, the threat was allegedly made the evening before, but the release did not say where the threat was made. Authorities were contacted where the suspect resides and are continuing the investigation.