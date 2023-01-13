The world record for playing volleyball was achieved in 2011 by a Dutch club team that played 338 continuous sets that lasted 85 hours.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is invited to a two-day volleyball tournament in Windber, the first of its kind in the area, which will benefit three different causes.

The first annual Windber Winter Classic volleyball tournament will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, starting at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Iron Horse Sports Complex. Everyone is encouraged to come at no cost to watch as 12 teams compete each day. Furthermore, community members will also have a chance to win their very own prizes in a serving contest Sunday.

Saturday will be a co-ed sixes volleyball tournament, and Sunday will be a co-ed fours tournament. Also on Sunday, for $1 per serve, event-goers will have the chance to try to hit and win a prize, such as shirts, gift cards and cash. T-shirts are available for purchase, as well, until Jan. 18 and will be handed out at the event.

A concession stand will be available with food and drinks, and the Windber Hotel will be running specials as well as hosting a band Saturday night.

Saturday’s proceeds will be donated to the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force and the Laurel Highlands Region Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). On Sunday, proceeds will be donated to Sierra Gathagan, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2022, to help her and her family with medical costs and related expenses.

“I have a huge passion for volleyball and love running tournaments and leagues to help the local community have something to do,” event organizer Joey Camut said.

He said this tournament is a big deal for the local community because you only see these tournaments in bigger cities, such as Pittsburgh.

Camut was inspired to create the benefit tournament because mental health has been important to him, and he wanted to give back to others who are struggling while bringing the community together in the process.

“Sierra is a good friend in the volleyball community, and it breaks my heart with what she’s going through,” Camut added. ” So, I wanted to help her and raise some money to help support her second mastectomy that she needs.”

It cost $210 per team for Saturday’s sixes tournament and $140 per team for Sunday’s fours tournament. Within an hour, Camut said spots were filled.

To stay up-to-date on the tournament, click here to head to the event’s Facebook page. There, you will also be able to get ahold of Camut for t-shirt orders.